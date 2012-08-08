Austrian police arrest man who appeared in public as Hitler
VIENNA, Feb 13 Austrian police have detained a man for glorifying the Nazi regime, after he appeared in public dressed as Adolf Hitler, a police spokesman said.
ZURICH Aug 8 The Swiss consumer sentiment index slipped to -17 points in the third quarter from -8 points in the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Wednesday.
KEY FIGURES
Q3 2012 Q2 2012 Q3 2011
Sentiment index* -17 -8 -17
Sub components:
Consumers' assessment of:
- economic outlook -20 -2 -22
- unemployment outlook 62 49 54
- future personal finances -3 0 -2
- likelihood of saving 15 20 9
The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.
FORECASTS
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of between 5 and -12 points with a median value in the poll of 5 analysts of -4 points.
BACKGROUND
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Mick McGuire, founder of activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, told CNBC on Monday that Deckers Outdoor Corp had erred by investing significantly in physical retail stores.
BOSTON, Feb 13 Executive pay that is disproportionate to a company's past performance may also signal that poor returns are coming, according to a study set for release on Monday by shareholder activist group As You Sow.