UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH May 7 The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved slightly to -5 points in April from -6 points in January, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.
KEY FIGURES
Q2 2013 Q1 2013 Q2 2012
Sentiment index* -5 -6 -8
Sub components:
Consumers' assessment of:
- economic outlook 3 0 -2
- unemployment outlook 47 62 49
- future personal finances 2 4 0
- likelihood of saving 23 34 20
The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.
For more click on:
www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00453/index.html?lang=en
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources