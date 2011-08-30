* 64 pct of SMEs see economy worsening vs 11 pct in July

* Number of firms hit by strong franc doubled in Aug

* Govt package to ease franc pain greeted positively

* Franc has retreated on SNB moves since survey taken

ZURICH, Aug 30 A shaky global outlook and the impact of the strong Swiss franc have darkened the mood among Swiss companies, with pessimism outweighing optimism for the first time since the financial crisis peaked, according to a survey.

Worries about a faltering global economy and debt in the euro zone and the United States have prompted investors to pile into the safe-haven franc, placing a heavy burden on Swiss firms.

Ernst & Young's survey of 300 small to medium-sized companies (SMEs) in August found 64 percent expected the economic situation to deteriorate, up from just 11 percent in July, while only 8 percent expected an improvement.

The survey was conducted between Aug 18 and 24 while the franc was retreating from all-time highs against the euro and dollar following actions from the Swiss National Bank taken partly in response to concerns raised by the country's exporters.

Although 87 percent of firms evaluated their current business situation as positive, the proportion of pessimists hit its highest level since the peak of the financial crisis in February 2009.

"The turbulence on the world markets and the ongoing euro and dollar crises have strongly shaken confidence in future economic development," said Alessandro Miolo, Ernst & Young partner responsible for the Swiss German market.

The Swiss franc has risen sharply against the dollar and euro in recent months and eaten into the earnings of larger businesses such as drugmaker Roche , bank Julius Baer and chemicals maker Clariant >CLN.VX>.

But since the SNB slashed interest rates to virtually zero earlier this month and began flooding the market with francs, the currency has lost ground, falling some 17 percent against the euro and 16 pct against the dollar since Aug 9.

The survey showed the number of firms feeling ill effects from the strength of the franc, which remains overvalued in historical terms, doubled to 60 percent in August.

"For Swiss companies the situation is dramatic," Miolo said. "And the room to react to the soaring franc through their own measures is extremely limited."

Companies burdened by the exchange rate have resorted to raising prices abroad, lowering production costs and extending working hours for employees at Swiss plants.

Among those surveyed, 43 percent complained of lower profit margins, while 40 percent felt rising price pressure from foreign competitors. Companies plan to lower costs and put off planned investment and recruitment to counter the currency's strength.

The government also responded earlier this month to growing pressure for action over the exchange rate, proposing a 2 billion franc package to cushion against the impact of the franc by investing in the export and tourism sectors.

The package was largely welcomed, with 71 percent of firms believing the measures would help ease the pain and a particularly positive reaction for increased funding for technology and innovation.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by John Stonestreet)