* 64 pct of SMEs see economy worsening vs 11 pct in July
* Number of firms hit by strong franc doubled in Aug
* Govt package to ease franc pain greeted positively
* Franc has retreated on SNB moves since survey taken
ZURICH, Aug 30 A shaky global outlook and the
impact of the strong Swiss franc have darkened the mood among
Swiss companies, with pessimism outweighing optimism for the
first time since the financial crisis peaked, according to a
survey.
Worries about a faltering global economy and debt in the
euro zone and the United States have prompted investors to pile
into the safe-haven franc, placing a heavy burden on Swiss
firms.
Ernst & Young's survey of 300 small to medium-sized
companies (SMEs) in August found 64 percent expected the
economic situation to deteriorate, up from just 11 percent in
July, while only 8 percent expected an improvement.
The survey was conducted between Aug 18 and 24 while the
franc was retreating from all-time highs against the euro and
dollar following actions from the Swiss National Bank taken
partly in response to concerns raised by the country's
exporters.
Although 87 percent of firms evaluated their current
business situation as positive, the proportion of pessimists hit
its highest level since the peak of the financial crisis in
February 2009.
"The turbulence on the world markets and the ongoing euro
and dollar crises have strongly shaken confidence in future
economic development," said Alessandro Miolo, Ernst & Young
partner responsible for the Swiss German market.
The Swiss franc has risen sharply against the dollar and
euro in recent months and eaten into the earnings of larger
businesses such as drugmaker Roche , bank Julius Baer
and chemicals maker Clariant >CLN.VX>.
But since the SNB slashed interest rates to virtually zero
earlier this month and began flooding the market with francs,
the currency has lost ground, falling some 17 percent against
the euro and 16 pct against the dollar since Aug 9.
The survey showed the number of firms feeling ill effects
from the strength of the franc, which remains overvalued in
historical terms, doubled to 60 percent in August.
"For Swiss companies the situation is dramatic," Miolo said.
"And the room to react to the soaring franc through their own
measures is extremely limited."
Companies burdened by the exchange rate have resorted to
raising prices abroad, lowering production costs and extending
working hours for employees at Swiss plants.
Among those surveyed, 43 percent complained of lower profit
margins, while 40 percent felt rising price pressure from
foreign competitors. Companies plan to lower costs and put off
planned investment and recruitment to counter the currency's
strength.
The government also responded earlier this month to growing
pressure for action over the exchange rate, proposing a 2
billion franc package to cushion against the impact of the franc
by investing in the export and tourism sectors.
The package was largely welcomed, with 71 percent of firms
believing the measures would help ease the pain and a
particularly positive reaction for increased funding for
technology and innovation.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by John Stonestreet)