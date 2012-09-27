* Large corporations recovering better than smaller ones
* Strong domestic demand buoying firms with domestic focus
ZURICH, Sept 27 Export-oriented Swiss industrial
companies have started to recover from the ill-effects of the
strong Swiss franc and are doing better now than at the start of
the year, a study showed, suggesting Switzerland may yet avoid a
recession.
Large corporations were improving at a quicker pace than
small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), the survey by Swiss
bank UBS found, with firms focused on the domestic market
positioned best of all thanks to robust consumer demand.
Switzerland earns every second franc abroad, and the
highly-valued currency has stifled exports, particularly to the
euro zone. To prevent deflation and a recession, the central
bank set a cap of 1.20 Swiss francs per euro a year ago.
"While a low-level turnaround may be evident in the
industrial sector, where a growing number of companies are
reporting improved figures, sectors focusing on the domestic
market such as the construction and service sectors are
benefiting from consistently high domestic demand," it said in a
statement on Thursday.
"With only a few exceptions, the large companies posted
better figures than the SMEs," it also said.
Domestic demand accounts for nearly 60 percent of annual
output.
The machine and electrical (MEM) industry is one of the
sectors particularly hit by the franc's strength against the
euro. Some firms have threatened to move production abroad to
lower costs.
The economy contracted in the second quarter, fuelling fears
that Switzerland -- which for long seemed immune to the
neighbouring euro zone's woes -- might after all suffer a
recession due to the strong franc.
And in a possible sign of more weakness in the third
quarter, PMI manufacturing data posted its fifth contraction in
a row in August.
The Swiss National Bank said earlier this month it expects
growth of 1 percent this year.
Another sector of the Swiss economy to be hit is tourism,
with hotels complaining of falling visitor numbers as
holidaymakers choose cheaper destinations.
"The effects of the strong franc are still very evident in
the tourism industry. However, the situation has stabilized at a
low level," the UBS survey said.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Ron Askew)