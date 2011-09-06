* Parliamentary committee rejects govt support package

* Upper house to debate package on Wednesday

ZURICH, Sept 6 A Swiss parliamentary committee has rejected by a narrow majority a government support package to help cushion some of the impact of the franc's strength on the Swiss economy.

Under pressure to take decisive action as the currency's strength starts eroding economic growth, Switzerland's government last week laid out an initial package of 870 million Swiss francs, with the majority to be spent on boosting funding for unemployment insurance. [ID:nL5E7JV2LZ]

This was less than a proposed 2 billion package initially announced on August 17. [ID:nL5E7JH1Q1]

But on Tuesday the finance committee of the lower house of parliament rejected the legal foundations of the support package by 13 votes to 12, said Margret Kiener Nellen, president of the committee.

The upper house must now advise on the package before the lower house deliberates it again, Kiener Nellen said. The finance committee of the upper house will debate the package on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday the Swiss National Bank shocked markets by setting an exchange rate cap on the soaring franc to stave off the threat of recession.

The SNB said it would no longer tolerate an exchange rate below 1.20 francs to the euro and would defend the target by buying currencies in unlimited amounts. [ID:nL5E7K61FL] (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Andrew Hay)