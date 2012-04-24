* Swiss exports fall by real 3.3 pct y/y in March

* UBS consumption indicator strongest since July 2011

* Domestic demand helps counter ill effects of strong franc

* Watch exports rose 18.9 pct in March

By Catherine Bosley

ZURICH, April 24 Swiss exports faltered in March but consumption strengthened to an eight-month peak, data showed on Tuesday, a sign domestic consumers are a bulwark for an economy struggling with an overvalued currency.

Exports fell by a real 3.3 percent to 17.5 billion Swiss francs last month, the Federal Customs Office said. When adjusted for working days they rose 0.8 percent.

The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.22 points in March from a revised 0.9 points in February, according to the Swiss bank's economists.

"The strength suggests that the economy may be supported by domestic demand," said Informa Global Markets analyst Nikola Stephan. "Unemployment remains at low levels and low interest rates also fuel the spending mood."

Prices of imported goods eased 2.2 percent in March, the trade data showed. Export prices were unchanged.

This was the UBS indicator's strongest reading since July 2011, and the UBS economists said the real level of consumption might have been even stronger, because of high levels of immigration and an increase in consumer purchasing power due to falling prices.

"This is why we cannot rule out the possibility that the actual consumption trend exceeds the UBS consumption indicator and that Switzerland is heading for a consumption boom," the UBS economists said.

To ward off a recession, the Swiss National Bank capped the franc at an upper limit of 1.20 per euro on Sept. 6, but the Swiss currency is still nearly 30 percent stronger than it was before the financial crisis erupted in 2008.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan considers the franc still overvalued despite the cap.

ECONOMY HOLDING UP

Yet so far the economy has performed better than expected and escaped contraction; forward-looking indicators such as the KOF barometer are signalling momentum looks set to increase.

The SNB revised up its growth forecast for this year to about 1 percent in March, even as many economies in Europe face austerity because of the region's debt crisis. The euro zone is Switzerland's biggest trading partner.

"The outlook is for moderate growth for the economy and this is likely to be generated mainly domestically with help from trade with partners outside the euro zone," Stephan said.

Exports to the European Union dropped 6.2 percent in March while those to Asia fell 3.4 percent, the data showed. Yet exports to North America rose 8.8 percent.

"The development of exports confirms the difficult situation in which Swiss exporters find themselves at the moment. The strong franc and the reticence of foreign demand - particularly from the euro zone - has been hurting exports for a while," said Bernd Hartmann, head of investment research at VP Bank.

"Only the high quality of the goods has managed to prevent a more severe fall. An easing of the situation can't be expected for the time being. Exports will deliver a negative contribution to growth in the first quarter," Hartmann said.

Exports from the chemicals industry - including drugs made by companies such as Roche and Novartis - fell by a real 1.2 percent. The sector is Switzerland's largest in terms of volume.

On the bright side, strong Asian demand for luxury watches has helped companies like Swatch and Richemont sail relatively unscathed through the economic turmoil, and the sector's exports rose by a real 18.9 percent last month.

After the global financial crisis, strong domestic consumption helped the Swiss economy emerge from the worst recession in decades less bruised than many other countries in Europe. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Tim Pearce)