* Exports down 3.9 pct to 15.23 bln Sfr
* Only watch, pharma sectors see exports rise
* Watch export growth slowing
* Little relief seen for exporters as euro crisis drags on
ZURICH, May 24 Exports from Switzerland fell for
the second month in a row in April as the strong Swiss franc
took its toll and European demand shrank, with even sales of
watches setting a less scorching pace.
Exports fell a real 3.9 percent to 15.23 billion Swiss
francs ($15.96 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on
Thursday, while the trade surplus narrowed to 1.334 billion
francs.
"Only the watch and chemical-pharmaceutical industries
managed to remain in the plus zone. But the watch sector lost
notable momentum compared to the previous, very dynamic,
development," the customs office said in a statement.
Watch exports growth slowed to 9 percent, to 1.69 billion
francs, compared to an average growth rate of 16.1 percent for
the first four months of the year.
Strong Asian demand for luxury watches has helped companies
like Swatch and Richemont to sail relatively
unscathed through the economic turmoil.
"Strong sectors are weakening, clearly there is a fallback
in momentum in exports, but we still have to be very cautious,
April is a difficult month," said Julius Baer economist
Janwillem Acket, noting an Easter effect on sales in the month.
"I would not be too bearish, the fact we have a weakening of
data is not astonishing given the strength of the Swiss franc.
Watches and pharma are holding up quite well."
To ward off a recession, the Swiss National Bank capped the
franc at an upper limit of 1.20 per euro last September, but the
Swiss currency is still nearly 30 percent stronger than it was
before the financial crisis broke out in 2008.
"Even though the fair EUR/CHF exchange rate is increasingly
moving in the direction of 1.20 due to the enduring inflation
differential, export companies are still complaining about
competitive disadvantages," said Bernd Hartmann, head of
investment research at VP Bank.
"The companies will increasingly have to learn to live with
the new reality. Given the renewed tension in the euro zone, a
general recovery of the euro has been pushed back even further."
Exports from the chemicals and pharmaceuticals industry -
including drugs made by companies such as Roche and
Novartis - rose by a real 1.1 percent. The sector is
Switzerland's largest in terms of volume.
Exports to the European Union - Switzerland's biggest
trading partner - dropped 7 percent, with a fall of 70.4 percent
to Ireland, 17.7 percent to Britain, 16.4 percent to Greece and
more than 10 percent to Italy and France.
($1 = 0.9545 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Martin de Sa'Pinto; editing by
Stephen Nisbet)