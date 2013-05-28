ZURICH May 28 Swiss exports rose in April, helped by two extra working days in the month, which helped boost sales in the chemicals and pharmaceutical sector.

Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 6.9 percent in April to 17 billion Swiss francs ($17.67 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday, but fell 3.7 percent when adjusted for the two extra working days.

Exports of pharmaceuticals and chemicals, the country's biggest export category, rose 10.8 percent, while machines and electronic devices, rose 4.6 percent and watch exports were up 2.3 percent.

Swiss exports have been supported by a cap the central bank imposed on the soaring franc currency in 2011, but have suffered from sluggish demand in Europe, the country's biggest trading partner bloc.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports fell by a real 7.6 percent and the trade surplus narrowed to 1.7 billion francs in April from 1.9 billion francs in March.

For the full statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.ezv.admin.ch/aktuell/medien/index.html?lang=de

($1 = 0.9624 Swiss francs) (Editing by Catherine Evans)