By Caroline Copley

ZURICH, March 22 Swiss exports fell across most sectors in February, weighed down by the country's strong franc, with only a sharp rise in sales of watches staving off an overall decline as demand for the country's luxury goods stayed buoyant.

Exports rose 1.2 percent year on year to 16.7 billion Swiss francs ($18.3 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

The strong franc, capped by the Swiss National Bank since last September at 1.20 per euro, has left exporters needing to trim margins or raise prices to remain competitive.

But buoyant Asian demand for pricey timepieces has helped that sector shrug off the franc effect, and watch exports soared 19.7 percent last month.

Exports in the chemicals and food sectors also rose, but all other sectors reported falling sales.

"The strong franc remains a major burden for the export sector. Only the luxury goods industry is able to counter the franc strength," said VP bank analyst Joerg Zeuner.

"But exporters will continue to wait in vain for the SNB to move the exchange rate target. The central bank will stick to its monetary policy course for the time being."

Exports from the machinery and electronics industry - Switzerland's second most important export sector - were down 14.5 percent.

Revised data showed exports fell 5.3 percent in January, after original figures recorded a rise. Adjusted for the extra working day last month, exports in February also fell.

With the tourism industry also struggling, left-wing politicians and trade unions have called for the SNB to move the cap closer to 1.30 per euro.

But at its policy review last week, the SNB doubled its economic growth forecast for 2012 and reiterated its commitment to keeping the cap at 1.20 because it was starting to stabilise the economy.

CHINA DEMAND DIPS

In February, export demand was strongest from Asia and the Americas, with sales to the United States up almost 18 percent, while sales to Hong Kong surged 59 percent.

Sales to China, however, slipped 1.3 percent and analysts cautioned that growth concerns in Asia's biggest economy could weigh on further gains for Swiss exports.

The data come on the back of a string of indicators suggesting the outlook for the Swiss economy may not be as bleak as originally feared.

The economy unexpectedly grew in the fourth quarter while downward price pressures appear to be easing. Manufacturing sector data also beat expectations last month, indicating the economy may be bottoming out.

Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund said Switzerland should allow its currency to trade freely once deflationary pressures ease and growth picks up.

($1 = 0.9142 Swiss francs) (Editing by John Stonestreet)