* Exports rose by 1.8 pct in June
* June export rise the first since February
* Exports grow to EU, North America
* Half-year watch exports pass 10 bln Sfr for first time
(Adds detail, background, quote)
By Catherine Bosley
ZURICH, July 19 Switzerland's exports rose for
the first time in four months in June as demand from core euro
zone countries rebounded and sales to the United States surged
as the franc fell against the dollar.
The franc has largely been trading in lockstep with the euro
since the Swiss National Bank set a cap of 1.20 per euro on the
safe-haven currency last September. With the euro under pressure
as the bloc's debt crisis has flared up again, the franc has
slipped against the dollar.
Swiss exports rose by 1.8 percent in June to 16.886 billion
francs ($17.24 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Thus
day, for the first year-on-year rise since February and only the
second increase this year.
Exports to the euro zone rose 5.5 percent in June, after a 9
percent fall in May. Germany, Italy and France all bought more
Swiss goods, although exports to the debt-plagued states of
Greece and Portugal plunged and demand from Spain stagnated.
Shipments to the United States and Canada jumped by 15.8
percent from 7.6 percent in May.
Exports to China, however, fell 11 percent in June although
China accounts for less than half of Switzerland's exports to
markets such as Italy.
Swiss exports to the euro zone account for more than half of
Switzerland's foreign trade, and despite the cap many exporters
say the currency is still too strong.
"Even though the 1.20 per euro rate seems too low for many
exporters, the franc has continuously fallen in the past months
against the dollar and the pound," said Bernd Hartmann, head of
investment research at VP Bank.
"That restores some competitiveness to export firms at least
outside of the euro zone."
As a recent flare up of the euro zone crisis has pushed the
single currency to a two-year low, the franc has also tumbled
against the dollar, fa lling 9 percent since April, giving Swiss
companies with business denominated in dollars a boost.
In the first half of the year, Swiss exports to the United
States rose 12 percent and shipments to Asia increased 2
percent, but sales to the European Union slipped 3 percent.
WATCHES STRONG AGAIN
Watches have been among the best-performing export sectors
in recent years, and in June they rose 13.7 percent, topping
their rise for May on the back of strong demand for gold
timepieces and from shoppers in Hong Kong.
The Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry noted that the
total value of watch exports in the first half-year exceeded 10
billion francs for the first time.
"The sector continues to have the wind in its sails, despite
a high base of comparison and a difficult economic environment,"
the federation said in a statement.
"The European situation and news of a slowdown in China
appear to be having no effect on watch exports, buoyed by
growing demand, particularly in the luxury segment."
Shares in watchmakers Swatch and Richemont
jumped after the export data on Thursday, rising 2.4
and 3.3 percent respectively.
In the Swiss ZEW investor sentiment survey, released on
Wednesday, analysts expected the franc to remain stable against
the euro, a sign they believe the SNB will defend its cap.
Alessandro Bee, an economist at Sarasin, said he was sure the
SNB would maintain the cap, given that the prospects for global
growth were not good.
"It would be dramatic if the central bank didn't stick with
its course," he said.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Susan Fenton)