UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Dec 18 Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 1.9 percent in November to 18.055 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.
Overall, Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 3868 million Swiss francs in November.
KEY FIGURES
(millions of Swiss francs)
Nov 2014 Oct 2014 Nov 2013
Imports 14,187 16,559 18,100
Exports 18,055 19,785 16,018
Balance 3,868 3,226 2,082
The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.
For the full statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.ezv.admin.ch/aktuell/medien/index.html?lang=de
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources