ZURICH Feb 5 Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 13.1 percent in December to 14.049 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 1.003 billion Swiss francs in December.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

Dec 2012 Nov 2012 Dec 2011

Imports 13,046 15,838 13,701

Exports 14,049 18,743 15,707

Balance 1,003 2,905 2,006

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

