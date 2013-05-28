ZURICH May 28 Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 6.9 percent in April to 17 billion Swiss francs ($17.67 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 1.7 billion francs in April.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

April '13 March '13 April '12

Imports 15,276 14,770 13,983

Exports 17,004 16,663 15,238

Balance 1,728 1,893 1,256

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

BACKGROUND

($1 = 0.9624 Swiss francs)