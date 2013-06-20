ZURICH, June 20 Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 5.2 percent in May to 17.434 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Overall, Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2.224 billion Swiss francs in May.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

May 2013 April 2013 May 2012

Imports 15,210 15,378 15,054

Exports 17,434 17,077 17,538

Balance 2,224 1,698 2,484

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

For the full statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.ezv.admin.ch/aktuell/medien/index.html?lang=de

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...