ZURICH Dec 19 Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 3.0 percent in November to 18.077 billion Swiss francs ($20.38 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.
Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2.112 billion francs in November.
KEY FIGURES
(millions of Swiss francs)
Nov '13 Oct '13 Nov '12
Imports 15,965 15,987.1 15,838
Exports 18,077 18,269.2 18,743
Balance 2,112 2,282.2 2,905
The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.
BACKGROUND
($1 = 0.8870 Swiss francs)
