ZURICH, Sept 18 Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 3.4 percent in August to 14.859 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 1,386 million Swiss francs in August.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

Aug 2014 July 2014 Aug 2013

Imports 13,473 15,404 14,652

Exports 14,859 19,305 12,799

Balance 1,386 3,901 1,853

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

BACKGROUND

