UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Oct 21 Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 2.2 percent in September to 17.5 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.
Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2,452 million Swiss francs in September.
KEY FIGURES
(millions of Swiss francs)
Sep 2014 Aug 2014 Sep 2013
Imports 15,070 13,560 14,503
Exports 17,523 14,891 16,907
Balance 2,452 1,331 2,405
The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.
For the full statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.ezv.admin.ch/aktuell/medien/index.html?lang=de
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources