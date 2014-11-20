UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Nov 20 Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 5.3 percent in October to 19.76 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.
Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 3.26 billion Swiss francs in October.
KEY FIGURES
(millions of Swiss francs)
Oct 2014 Sep 2014 Oct 2013
Imports 16,505 15,151 15,907
Exports 19,760 17,640 18,335
Balance 3,255 2,489 2,429
The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.
For the full statement click on:
www.ezv.admin.ch/aktuell/medien/index.html?lang=de
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources