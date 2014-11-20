ZURICH Nov 20 Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 5.3 percent in October to 19.76 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 3.26 billion Swiss francs in October.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

Oct 2014 Sep 2014 Oct 2013

Imports 16,505 15,151 15,907

Exports 19,760 17,640 18,335

Balance 3,255 2,489 2,429

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

For the full statement click on:

www.ezv.admin.ch/aktuell/medien/index.html?lang=de

