ZURICH Dec 18 Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 1.9 percent in November to 18.055 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Overall, Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 3868 million Swiss francs in November.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

Nov 2014 Oct 2014 Nov 2013

Imports 14,187 16,559 18,100

Exports 18,055 19,785 16,018

Balance 3,868 3,226 2,082

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

For the full statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.ezv.admin.ch/aktuell/medien/index.html?lang=de

