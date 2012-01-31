* UBS consumption indicator up to 0.82 in Dec

* Many economists saw big Swiss slowdown due to strong FX

* But some data shows outlook not so bleak

ZURICH, Jan 31 Sentiment among Swiss consumers may be turning more optimistic, with retail spending also supported by high immigration, data showed on Tuesday, a sign the economy may not suffer as severe a slowdown as some had forecast.

The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 0.92 points in December from a revised 0.78 points in November, the Swiss bank's economists said on Tuesday.

Because the Swiss franc remains highly valued despite the central bank's cap at 1.20 per euro, many economists have warned growth was set to slow considerably as exports suffered.

The SNB said growth would slow to about 0.5 percent this year. Some economists even forecast a contraction during the first half of 2012.

Yet the horizon may not be as cloudy as some had feared: Swiss manufacturing rebounded in December, and now the UBS consumption index has yielded a more positive reading.

"The UBS economists do not rule out that the consumption indicator has passed its trough and that consumer sentiment will brighten as the year progresses," they said in a statement.

The UBS November retail figures grew by nearly 2 percent in real terms from a year earlier, and consumption should also get a boost from immigration, they said.

Switzerland has seen a big influx of professionals from euro zone countries, which has helped support its housing market and economy during the financial crisis.

"This immigration trend is likely to hold, boosting domestic consumption throughout 2012," they said. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Kim Coghill)