The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 0.92 points in December from a revised 0.78 points in November, the Swiss bank's economists said on Tuesday.

Dec '11 Nov 11 Dec '10

Consumption indicator 0.92 0.78 (0.81) 1.85

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* The UBS economists do not rule out that the consumption indicator has passed its trough and that consumer sentiment will brighten as the year progresses.

* This view is supported by the November retail figures, which exhibited inflation-adjusted growth of almost 2 percent year-on-year.

* Furthermore, the persistently high immigration of labour force is likely to continue to support domestic consumption... This immigration trend is likely to hold, boosting domestic consumption throughout 2012.

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.