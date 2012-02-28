The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 0.92 in January from
a revised 0.94 in December, the Swiss bank's economists said on
Tuesday.
Jan '12 Dec '12 Jan '11
Consumption indicator 0.92 0.94 (0.92) 1.66
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* The record number of new car registrations provided strong
support to the consumption indicator.
* The strong franc is likely to be the main driver of this
record number of new car registrations, as it has pushed prices
down.
* In contrast to the strong growth in new car registrations,
business activity in the retail sector is still hovering at
recessionary levels.
* UBS is still confident about the private consumption trend
and expects the consumption indicator to exhibit an upward
tendency in the coming months.
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.