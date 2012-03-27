ZURICH, March 27 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator fell to 0.87 points in February from a revised 0.93
points in January, the Swiss bank's economists said on Tuesday.
Feb '12 Jan '12 Feb '11
Consumption indicator 0.87 0.93 (0.92) 1.49
* Numbers in brackets show the value as originally reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* While UBS anticipates an acceleration in consumption in
2012 compared with last year, the UBS consumption indicator
suffered in February a further slight decline. Nevertheless, the
indicator remains above the lows of last autumn.
* Due to better-than-expected economic figures of the fourth
quarter of 2011 and the slight brightening of the global
economy, UBS revised its growth forecast for Switzerland upwards
in mid-March - economic growth of 0.9 percent is now anticipated
for 2012 as a whole (previously: 0.4 percent).
* Low interest rates, continued immigration and falling
consumer prices will all give fresh impetus to private
consumption this year. At an expected level of growth of 1.2
percent, private consumption is likely to make an above average
contribution to economic growth in the current year.
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.