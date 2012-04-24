The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.22 points in March
from a revised 0.90 (0.87) points in February, the Swiss bank's
economists said on Tuesday. The March print is the indicator's
strongest reading since July 2011.
March '12 Feb. '12 March '11
Consumption indicator 1.22 0.9 (0.87) 1.68
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* The brightening of business activity in the retail sector
and the record-high number of new car registrations are the main
factors behind the increase.
* We cannot rule out the possibility that the actual
consumption trend exceeds the UBS consumption indicator and that
Switzerland is heading for a consumption boom.
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.