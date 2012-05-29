ZURICH May 29 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator rose 0.21 points to 1.41 points in April from a
revised 1.20 points in March, the Swiss bank's economists said
on Tuesday.
April '12 March '12 April '11
Consumption indicator 1.41 1.20 (1.22) 1.57
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* The rise is primarily due to largely due to "brightening
consumer sentiment and improving figures in the retail sector."
* The main factors behind this increase were a further rise
in the number of new car registrations (+4.5 percent compared
to the same month last year) and significantly brightening
consumer sentiment.
* Business activity in the retail sector also showed
positive figures in April for the first time since June 2011,
which was another supporting factor for the indicator.
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.