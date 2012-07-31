ZURICH, July 31 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator rose to 1.60 points in June from a revised 1.02 points
in May, the Swiss bank's economists said on Tuesday.
June '12 May '12 June '11
Consumption indicator 1.60 1.02 (1.05) 1.52
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
"The increase by 0.58 points to 1.60 points in June is the
third-largest increase in the UBS consumption indicator ever
reported."
"This was primarily due to the huge increase in
new car registrations, but other subindicators could also gain
slightly."
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.