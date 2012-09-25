ZURICH, Sept 25 The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.03 in August from a revised 1.48 in July, the Swiss bank's economists said on Tuesday.

August '12 July '12 August '11

Consumption indicator 1.03 1.48 (1.55) 0.80

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* The UBS consumption indicator fell significantly in August. Even the sustained rise in new car registrations was unable to counter the negative trend.

* Despite the current fall in the consumption indicator, private consumption is likely to continue to grow robustly and remain a key pillar of the economy.

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.