ZURICH, July 31 The UBS Swiss consumption indicator edged down to 1.44 in June from a revised 1.45 in May, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.

June '13 May '13 June '12

Consumption indicator 1.44 1.45 (1.46) 1.58 (1.60)

* Numbers in brackets show the value as it was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* "Retail business as surveyed by the Swiss economic research institute KOF, one of the five sub-indicators that feed into the UBS consumption indicator, supported last month's increase, but remains at a low level."

* "Although registrations for new cars increased by 6.1 percent from the previous month, the negative trend dating from the start of the year continues once figures are seasonally adjusted."

* "Domestic tourism reveals somewhat improved consumer sentiment. The number of hotel stays by Swiss residents rose 0.3 percent year on year during the first five months of 2013, ending at 6.3 million."

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.