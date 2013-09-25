ZURICH, Sept 25 The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.32 points in August from 1.41 points in July, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.

Aug '13 July '13 Aug '12 Consumption indicator 1.32 1.41 (1.41) 1.02 (1.03)

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* "Private consumption is likely to continue growing robustly and to remain the most important pillar of the economy"

* "The number of overnight hotel stays by Swiss nationals has risen by 1.3 percent, or 122,000 overnight stays, to 9.3 million since the start of the year, compared with the same period last year...following two very challenging years, there are increasing signs that Swiss tourism has bottomed out."

* "Retailers also assess their situation somewhat more positively again. The index for business conditions in the retail trade jumped to +3.5 in August from -4.5."

* "In the first eight months, 9.2 percent fewer registrations were recorded than in the same period last year...Despite the decline, the first eight months of this year have still seen the third-highest number of new car registrations in the last 10 years."

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.