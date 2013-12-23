ZURICH Dec 23 The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.43 points in November from a revised 1.26 (1.28) points in October, the Swiss bank's economists said on Monday.

Dec '13 Nov '13 Dec '12 Consumption indicator 1.43 1.26 (1.28) 1.32

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

"Christmas trade lifts mood in retail sector. Retailers consider November business conditions to be much better than in the previous month, raising the UBS consumption indicator."

"With the Christmas trade going well, retailers can forget their concerns about margin pressure and the strength of the franc, at least in the near term. Consumers' budgets are less tight due to the improving economic outlook."

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.