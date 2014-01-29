ZURICH Jan 29 The UBS Swiss consumption indicator surged to 1.81 in December from 1.40 in November, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.

DEC '13 NOV '13 DEC' 12

Consumption indicator 1.81 1.40 (1.43) 1.32

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* Although the rise was apparent across all sub-indicators, the significant increase was chiefly due to the strong performance of new car registrations and high levels of confidence among retailers.

* The picture is very different in the rest of Europe, where car sales in 2013 fell to their lowest level since 1995.

* It has been a long time since we have seen so much optimism among retailers. The index for business conditions in the retail trade, constituting one of five sub-indicators in the UBS consumption indicator, rose to 12 index points in December from 4. This was the highest level since May 2011.

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.