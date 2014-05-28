ZURICH May 28 The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.72 in April from 1.84 in March, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.

April '14 March '14 April '13

Consumption indicator 1.72 1.84 (1.84) 1.43 (1.46)

* Numbers in brackets show the value as it was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* The decline in the overall index was tempered by a considerable improvement in business activity in the retail sector and somewhat higher registrations of new cars.

* Consumers in Switzerland assess the general development of the economy somewhat more pessimistically than previously, though they view job security more positively, probably due in part to declining unemployment rates.

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.