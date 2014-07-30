ZURICH, July 30 The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 2.06 points in June from 1.80 (1.77) points in May, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.

June '14 May '14 June '13

Consumption indicator 2.06 1.80 (1.77) 1.41 (1.44)

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* Business activity in the retail sector, as surveyed by the Swiss Economic Institute (KOF) and included as one of five sub-indicators in the calculation of the UBS consumption indicator, continued its upward trend in June. At 19 points, the index reached its highest value since January 2009.

* There were similar positive developments in the number of overnight hotel stays by Swiss residents in the first half of the year. In the first five months this number rose by 18,000 or 0.3 percent compared with the same period in the previous year. Last year's tentative recovery in the domestic tourism industry has thus continued. Nonetheless, the number of overnight hotel stays by Swiss residents is still not close to the level before the slump in 2008.

* Only new car registrations clouded the private consumption picture. The automobile trade continued its negative trend, recording a seasonally adjusted 2 percent fewer new cars in June than in the previous month. In the first six months 4 percent fewer automobiles were registered than in the same period of the previous year.

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.