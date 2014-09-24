ZURICH, Sept 24 The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.35 points in August from a revised 1.67 (1.66) points in August, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.

August '14 July '14 August '13 Consumption indicator 1.35 1.67 (1.66) 1.32

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* The UBS consumption indicator for August confirmed that private consumption is indeed slowing down, as indicated by second-quarter data.

* The decline was fueled by all the subindicators. New car registrations, for example, dropped precipitously, recording a 5.8 percent drop year-on-year. The retail business activity subindicator tracked by KOF fell from 11 to 2 points, putting it below the longtime average of 6.2 points for the first time in four months.

* UBS economists assume that private consumption will play only a moderate role in driving growth this year. Following the weak second quarter, UBS economists have lowered this year's GDP growth forecasts from 2.1 percent to 1.3 percent. In 2015, UBS now expects the economy to grow 1.6 percent.

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.