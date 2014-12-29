European shares dip on weak banks and energy before Dutch vote, Fed
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
ZURICH Dec 29 The UBS Swiss consumption indicator slipped to 1.29 points in November from a revised 1.32 points in the previous month, the Swiss bank's economists said on Monday.
NOV 2014 OCT 2014 NOV 2013 Consumption indicator 1.29 1.32 (1.29) 1.40 (1.43)
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* "Fewer new car registrations are weighing on consumption, but on the positive side, Christmas retail business has apparently made a good start."
* "At least retailers' mood has improved again after the crash in recent months."
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
* Has signed a long-term loan agreement with a certain Israeli financial institution in an aggregate amount of NIS 100 million (approx. $27 million)
BRUNNEN, Switzerland, March 14 Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer, owned by LVMH, sought to appeal to tech geeks and traditionalists alike on Tuesday by launching a connected watch that lets wearers switch between a smart watch head and a traditional mechanical movement.