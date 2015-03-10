ZURICH, March 10 The Swiss unemployment rate remained at a non-seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in February compared with the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent, the same level as during the previous month. KEY FIGURES FEB 15 JAN 15 FEB 14 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.5 3.5 3.5 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.1 3.2 Registered unemployed 149,921 150,946 149,259 Job vacancies 10,289 9,672 14,042 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Eikon users can click on: here MARKET REACTION For any market reaction, click on, or <0#FES:>. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)