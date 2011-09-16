* Motions called for ban on wages in foreign currencies

* Cabinet says not a helpful measure to counter franc strength

ZURICH, Sept 16 Switzerland's cabinet rejected lawmakers' proposals on Friday to stop firms paying staff in foreign currencies, saying it would not help to counter the ill-effects of the red-hot Swiss franc.

Since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, the Swiss franc has risen some 30 percent, squeezing profit at companies such as bank Julius Baer , drugmaker Roche and food giant Nestle .

To protect margins, Swiss exporters have resorted to extraordinary measures, including extending working hours and threatening to pay wages in euros.

"(The cabinet) is taking the effects of the strong Swiss franc seriously, but in its eyes such a ban overshoots the mark," the cabinet said in a statement.

Two motions from parliamentarians had called for the cabinet to ban paying Swiss salaries in foreign currencies and prevent employers from pegging wages to a foreign exchange rate.

The cabinet said paying wages in foreign currencies was sometimes desirable, particularly for those who are employed abroad, and a ban would not be in the interests of workers.