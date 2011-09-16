* Motions called for ban on wages in foreign currencies
* Cabinet says not a helpful measure to counter franc
strength
ZURICH, Sept 16 Switzerland's cabinet rejected
lawmakers' proposals on Friday to stop firms paying staff in
foreign currencies, saying it would not help to counter the
ill-effects of the red-hot Swiss franc.
Since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, the Swiss
franc has risen some 30 percent, squeezing profit at companies
such as bank Julius Baer , drugmaker Roche and
food giant Nestle .
To protect margins, Swiss exporters have resorted to
extraordinary measures, including extending working hours and
threatening to pay wages in euros.
"(The cabinet) is taking the effects of the strong Swiss
franc seriously, but in its eyes such a ban overshoots the
mark," the cabinet said in a statement.
Two motions from parliamentarians had called for the cabinet
to ban paying Swiss salaries in foreign currencies and prevent
employers from pegging wages to a foreign exchange rate.
The cabinet said paying wages in foreign currencies was
sometimes desirable, particularly for those who are employed
abroad, and a ban would not be in the interests of workers.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)