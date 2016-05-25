ZURICH May 25 Analysts are deeply divided over the direction of the Swiss franc against the euro in the next six months, a study showed on Wednesday, and most remain cautious on the economic outlook.

The franc's strength against the euro is a primary concern for the export-reliant economy. The currency soared when the central bank scrapped a three-year cap on the franc against the euro in January 2015.

The euro now trades at around 1.10 francs, below the abandoned 1.20 floor but off lows below parity immediately after the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) surprise move.

The rise has taken a toll on Swiss trade, and many economists link any brightening in the country's prospects to a stabilisation or weakening of the exchange rate.

Out of 40 analysts who participated in the May ZEW investor sentiment survey, about half expected the euro-Swiss franc exchange rate to stay the same, Credit Suisse, which issues the investor sentiment indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.

"Around half of the remainder of respondents expect the franc to appreciate and roughly half expect it to depreciate," Credit Suisse's economists said.

The latest survey showed faltering conviction in the exchange rate's stability, Credit Suisse said. Last month 63 percent of analysts expected it to hold steady.

Only one in four analysts saw the economy improving over the next six months.

Swiss exports have continued to fall since the 'franc shock'.

"The analysts are not expecting a dramatic improvement in export momentum, as shown by the balance of 5.1 points for the trend in the next six months," Credit Suisse said.

Nearly all analysts expected short-term interest rates in Switzerland and the euro zone to hold steady. Both the SNB and the European Central Bank have pushed interest rates into negative territory in an effort to boost spending and lending.

Just under half of analysts saw long-term interest rates rising in Switzerland.

But a British exit from the European Union could change this view.

Switzerland's main concern as Britain's June referendum on whether to remain in the EU approaches has been the possible impact on the franc. Economists expect an exit would cause the franc to rise against the euro, which some experts say could lead the Swiss National Bank to once again cut interest rates. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)