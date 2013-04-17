* ZEW sentiment indicator rises to 20.0 points
* Economists see inflation, jobs remaining steady
* Markets likely to remain realistic - analyst
ZURICH, April 17 Swiss investor sentiment
rebounded in April to its highest level in nearly three years on
rising optimism among financial analysts who see low
unemployment and tame inflation in the coming months.
A stable Swiss franc should also help the economy. Two
thirds of respondents in the ZEW investor sentiment survey said
they expect the currency, which the Swiss National Bank capped
at 1.20 per euro in September 2011 as it sought to stave off a
recession, would remain stable against the euro over the next
year. Nearly half expect it to weaken against the dollar.
The ZEW investor sentiment indicator rose to 20 points in
April after dipping to just 2.3 points a month earlier, Credit
Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the
German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
That was its highest level since May 2010. A reading above
zero means more economists predict the economy will improve than
deteriorate over the next six months.
"A bit of good news, but we suspect the administrators and
markets alike will stay fairly realistic on Switzerland after
recent and more important PMI and KOF weakness," said Tony Nyman
Informa Global Markets, a financial research house.
Switzerland officially forecasts economic growth of 1.3
percent this year, better than most countries in Europe.
However, there are signs it is slowing.
The KOF barometer, a gauge of the Swiss economy's
performance in about six months' time, cooled more than expected
in March while a purchasing managers' survey showed Swiss
manufacturing activity shrank in March for the first time since
December as companies were unnerved by instability in the euro
zone.
Nyman said the strong credit growth, which has been flagged
by Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine, had
deepened economic imbalances in 2012.
"Switzerland will stay in small positive growth, but the
euro zone recession and debt crisis remain a weight," Nyman
said.
Survey respondents expected unemployment, which stood at 3.2
percent in March, to stay low in coming months and inflation to
remain stable.
Prices rose 0.2 percent month-on-month in March.
More than a third of the analysts surveyed said they
expected export momentum to strengthen in the medium term, while
almost half see it staying the same.
Despite the sharp rise in the indicator from 2.3 points in
March, the outlook for Swiss stocks has weakened. Only half the
analysts polled expected the Swiss stock index to rise in the
next six months, against more than three quarters in the
December survey.
The Swiss blue chip SMI has gained 13 percent
year-to-date.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Susan Fenton)