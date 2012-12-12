BRIEF-Incyte reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Incyte reports 2016 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results, provides 2017 financial guidance and updates on key clinical programs
ZURICH Dec 12 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment improved by 12.4 points in December to -15.5 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
KEY NUMBERS
(points)
DEC '12 NOV '12 DEC '11
Expectations (investor sentiment) -15.5 -27.9 -72.0
Current conditions 6.6 0.0 -20.0
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
* Incyte reports 2016 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results, provides 2017 financial guidance and updates on key clinical programs
NEW YORK, Feb 14 As century-old Wall Street brokerages have agonized over the fate of a major U.S. regulation on retirement advice, younger Silicon Valley counterparts have coolly shrugged their shoulders.
* Healthcare weighs as markets poised for Yellen speech (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)