BRIEF-Coltene Holding FY sales up at CHF 160.7 mln
* Says FY sales of 160.7 million Swiss francs ($158.22 million), plus 4.0%; positive currency effect of 2.7 million francs or 1.8%
ZURICH, April 17 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment rose in April to 20.0 points, its highest reading since May 2010, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
KEY NUMBERS
(points)
Apr '13 Mar '13 Feb'13
Expectations (investor sentiment) 20.0 2.3 10.0
Current conditions 15.0 15.6 18.0
BACKGROUND
* Ascom as a OneCompany expects 3–6% revenue growth (with stronger growth rates in healthcare) and 14–15% EBITDA margin in 2017
* Verdict by High Court of the Canton of Berne has become final