BRIEF-Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
ZURICH May 15 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment fell in May to 2.2 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
KEY NUMBERS
(points)
May '13 Apr '13 Mar '13
Expectations (investor sentiment) 2.2 20.0 2.3
Current conditions 20.0 15.0 15.6
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Exelixis announces clinical trial collaboration with Roche to evaluate cabozantinib and atezolizumab in locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors