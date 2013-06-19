European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ZURICH, June 19 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment remained unchanged at 2.2 points in June, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
KEY NUMBERS
(points)
June '13 May '13 Apr'13
Expectations (investor sentiment) 2.2 2.2 20.0
Current conditions 21.7 20.0 15.0
BACKGROUND
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.