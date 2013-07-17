BRIEF-Alpiq Holding FY revenue down at CHF 6.08 billion
* FY net revenue of 6,078 million Swiss francs (2015: 6,715 million Swiss francs) and EBITDA before exceptional items of 395 million francs (2015: 480 million francs)
ZURICH, July 17 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment rose by 2.6 points in July to 4.8 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
KEY NUMBERS
(points)
JUL 13 JUN 13 MAY 13
Expectations (investor sentiment) 4.8 2.2 2.2
Current conditions 26.2 21.7 20.0
BACKGROUND
* FY revenues grew 4.2 pct to 235.9 million Swiss francs ($233.96 million)
DUBAI, March 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.