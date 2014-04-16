BRIEF-Tornos Holding swings to FY 2016 EBIT loss of CHF 3.0 mln
* FY EBIT came to –3.0 million Swiss francs (loss $2.98 million)(2015: 2.4 million francd), and the net result was –3.6 million francs (2015: 0.9 million francs).
ZURICH, April 16 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment fell by 12 points in April to 7.0 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
KEY NUMBERS
(points)
Apr '14 Mar '14 Apr '13
Expectations (investor sentiment) 7.0 19.0 20.0
Current conditions 59.1 42.9 15.0
BACKGROUND
HONG KONG, March 14 Andrea Casati will return to UBS Group AG in mid May as a managing director and head of Asia Pacific equity capital market syndicate, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.
