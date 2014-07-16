DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH, July 16 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment fell by 4.7 points in July to 0.1 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
KEY NUMBERS
(points)
July '14 June '14 July '13
Expectations (investor sentiment) 0.1 4.8 4.8
Current conditions 51.2 57.1 26.2
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 17 The dollar fell to a five-week low on Friday, remaining under pressure for a third straight session after the Federal Reserve quashed hopes for a further currency bull run by keeping a gradual rate-hiking pace.
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources