DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH Nov 19 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment rose by 23.1 points in November to -7.6 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
KEY NUMBERS
(points)
Nov '14 Oct '14 Nov '13
Expectations (investor sentiment) -7.6 -30.7 31.6
Current conditions 20.5 25.6 31.7
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Sterling surges after higher inflation print (Updates prices)
* Sterling surges after higher inflation print (Updates yen move, U.S. stocks close)