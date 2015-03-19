BRIEF-Komercijalna Banka to pay dividend of MKD 150/shr for 2016
* Says its shareholders approved distribution of dividend of 150 denars per share on its 2016 profit
ZURICH, March 19 Switzerland and the European Union initialed on Thursday an accord to automatically exchange tax data on citizens from 2018, the Swiss finance ministry said.
The deal ends years of fighting over how to track down the hidden wealth of cross-border tax cheats. Switzerland is the world's biggest offshore wealth management centre, just ahead of Singapore.
The agreement, which still must be formally signed and is subject to a potential referendum in Switzerland, fully reflects new global standards on exchanging information about income from such things as dividends, interest payments and license fees.
The plan is to start collecting data in 2017, then exchange it with EU members countries from the next year.
Talks continue about swapping tax data with the United States and other countries, the ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)
* Says its shareholders approved distribution of dividend of 150 denars per share on its 2016 profit
* Announces that it has sold its $120 million share in $2.5 billion Dakota Access Pipeline loan
NEW DELHI, April 5 Coal India Ltd is actively looking to acquire coking coal assets in Australia, a senior company official told Reuters, as the country looks to beef up its foreign coal assets.