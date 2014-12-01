* SNB may join ECB in buying bonds to protect franc-euro cap

* Share of euro SNB reserves may rise back to 2011/12 levels

* French and Belgian debt seen benefiting the most

By Marius Zaharia and Anirban Nag

LONDON, Dec 1 European Central Bank efforts to ward off deflation could be supported by the Swiss National Bank if it recycles euros bought to defend its cap on the Swiss franc into top-rated bonds such as those of France and Belgium.

Markets are betting heavily that the ECB will launch a programme of sovereign bond purchases with new money, known as quantitative easing, a key aim of which would be to weaken the euro. That would test the SNB's three-year-old pledge to stop the Swiss currency strengthening above 1.20 per euro.

After seeing off a weekend referendum that would have forced the SNB to double its gold reserves -- which it warned would jeopardise the cap -- analysts say the prospect of ECB easing may force the SNB to intervene soon to weaken the franc.

Any euros it bought would probably be invested in highly-rated sovereign bonds, with the SNB likely to cast its net beyond German Bunds, whose yields are all but vanishing.

"This puts France and Belgium into the sweet spot," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Those two countries' bonds offer the highest yield premium over Bunds in the double-A rating bracket -- the most risky that central banks would buy in significant amounts, traders say.

Speculation the SNB has started to intervene in the currency market again after a two-year absence has seen French and Belgian bonds outperform euro zone peers in the last week.

Intervention talk intensified as the franc hit a 26-month high on concerns about the gold initiative. The franc fell on Monday but analysts say the cap could come under pressure again.

"This will see a more proactive SNB which will want to expand its balance sheet and defend the peg," said Peter Rosenstreich, chief FX analyst at Swissquote Bank in Geneva.

Top-rated debt currently represents almost two-thirds of the SNB's holdings, and double-A paper just below a third.

Central banks usually buy short-term debt, but that can drag down longer-term borrowing costs as well. French and Belgian 10-year yields fell about 15 basis points last week, dipping below 1 percent for the first time.

That compares with a 10 bps fall in yields for Austria, the Netherlands and Finland, which have similar ratings, and a roughly 7 bps decline in Bund yields.

The SNB is unlikely to buy riskier Italian or Spanish bonds -- its holdings of fixed income assets rated below "A" were about 5 percent in September -- although their yields have fallen in anticipation of ECB purchases.

"Maybe they will be more interested in the core than the periphery, but there will be buy-side effects on other markets in the periphery for sure," said Sergio Capaldi, fixed income strategist at Intesa Sanpaolo.

BOOSTING RESERVES

The SNB poured billions of francs into the market from September 2011 to September 2012 to establish the peg, swelling its currency reserves to around 460 billion Swiss francs ($475 billion) -- equal to about 70 percent of the Swiss economy.

SNB data shows nearly 45 percent of its FX reserves are held in euros, down from 57 percent at the height of the euro crisis, when the SNB was intervening to defend the peg.

Swissquote's Rosenstreich said the euro share could rise towards that level again if pressure on the cap increases.

"Over the medium term, we will see pressure back on the euro/Swiss franc peg as the ECB eases policy and we see capital inflows from an underperforming euro zone," he said.

The SNB does not publish details of its euro zone bond holdings although about 73 percent of its foreign currency investments are in government bonds.

The euro hit a three-week high of 1.2040 francs on Monday as investors who had bought the franc on expectations the cap would be challenged unwound those bets. It later gave up some gains to trade at 1.2025. (Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Catherine Evans)