ZURICH Dec 13 Switzerland should let in at
least 50,000 immigrants a year even if unemployment rises, the
head of the Swiss employers association said, appealing to the
right-wing People's Party (SVP) to be flexible in stemming the
influx of foreigners.
Switzerland threatened this month to impose unilateral curbs
on immigration from the European Union should it fail to agree
on limiting the flow of labour into a country where nearly a
quarter of the population is foreign.
After months of tough negotiations, Berne and Brussels are
still at loggerheads over how to implement an SVP-led 2014 Swiss
referendum for immigration quotas that would violate a bilateral
pact guaranteeing freedom of movement for EU workers. The SVP is
the biggest party in the Swiss parliament.
In an interview with the SonntagsZeitung paper, Valentin
Vogt said business was ready to accept 10 to 15 percent fewer
foreign workers but that the number had to hinge on economic
conditions.
"So far we have around 80,000 per year and economic growth
is around 1 percent. I would say around 65,000 (would be
appropriate in 2016) and if unemployment would rise I suspect it
should be around 50,000," he said, citing net figures.
He called SVP suggestions of limiting the annual influx to
around 21,000 "unrealistic."
Around 1.3 million EU citizens already live in Switzerland
and 300,000 cross the border daily to work. In 2014, nearly
111,000 nationals from the EU plus Iceland, Norway and
Liechtenstein immigrated to Switzerland, according to government
figures.
